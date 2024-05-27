44
Happy 49th Birthday To Outkast’s Own Andre 3000!

Rapper/actor and member of the legendary Hip-Hop duo Outkast, Mr. Andre 3000 turns 49 today!

Andre Benjamin is known for his eclectic style and flows, from his start with the Dungeon Family to his movie roles in films like Idlewild and Jimi: All Is by My Side. He has become a household name as a solo artist as well as part of a legendary group and he continues to evolve with the times. Happy Birthday Mr. 3000 from TheSource.com!






