On this date in 1975, the Yonkers rapper Jason Phillips, who is best known under his unique Moniker Jadakiss, was born. Al Qaeda Jada is just one degree short of a half century thsi year.

Known for his longstanding tenure in the game alongside his partners Sheek Louch and Styles P under the Bad Boy umbrella, Jadahas made a distinct mark of his own in Hip Hop which began with his first solo album. 2001’s Kiss The Game Goodbye became an instant hit, led by the party anthem “Knock Yourself Out” and the come up slogan for the hood, “We Gonna Make it”.

Jada was probably crowned the de facto King of New York after his stellar performance in Madison Square Garden in The L.O.X.’s VERZUZ win over Dipset.

Suprem born day shout out to Jada! Enjoy today and many more hereafter!!





