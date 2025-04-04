The King of Cannabis Marketing might well inspire film. Zack Mozes, the digital marketing genius all over the news, is once again in the spotlight. This time, quite literally. His autobiography is so well received that Zack is considering movie offers. This is true riches to ruins and then riches again story. For those unfamiliar with his book, it is a riveting tale. No question.

High Times Hard Lessons: A Cautionary Tale of Riches and Ruin

Photo Credit: NewDeez

High Times Hard Lessons

Zack Mozes, Godfather of AI Marketing, is among the most influential people of this century. In a hardworking, never-say-die kind of way. His autobiography, High Times Hard Lessons, tells the story of how persevering can not only drive success, but become the blueprint for real adaptability. His story proves that with every high comes a very hard lesson. Even two or three.

Scandalous. Never easy. Zack’s story is one of struggle and pain. Of hardship. Of dedication. Importantly, it is a story of overcoming strife to become the biggest success of the digital age. Where online visibility is the be-all and end-all for businesses in these times, competition is cutthroat, algorithms complicated, and any good ranking in search results is very, very difficult.

Not anymore. The reason for Zack’s popularity is his paving the way for digital success. His books offer marketers and businesses easy, step-by-step guides for skyrocketing online visibility and driving traffic. An end to digital obscurity. A way to survive. Thrive.Its magnitude puts Zack with the most influential people of this century. A real story. One every movie mogul wants.

Where It Started

Raised in California, chaos was the central theme of Zack’s life growing up. A father listed on America’s Most Wanted. A family downfall. Betrayal. Abandonment. Life on the run, an absent father, too many bad choices to name. A tale of courtroom dramas, crime, hidden money, shocking dalliances. There was no scandal too scandalous for the Mozes family.

For Zack, these adversities built true grit. They were central to defining character. The lessons taught made it possible to create a life worthy of inspiring the world. Of revolutionizing industry. Of changing lives. Where Zack chose online strategies over finance spreadsheets, he carved a niche in the digital landscape and made SEO available, easy and doable, for all who want it.

Where It Is Now

These days, Zack is at the height of success. After founding New Deez, he is teaching people how to market their own businesses online. Giving other marketers the tools they need to find success too. Companies can do it themselves. Many do. His books act like tutorials. Being a highly specialized, complex subject, he brings search engine optimization to the masses.

The Godfather of AI Marketing is now a household name. His books are in every boardroom, used as manuals by every marketing team. With a bevy of successful clients, many of Hollywood fame, it is no surprise that his story is catching the attention of the movie industry. The future is bright for Zack, as well as for millions of marketers reading his books.

Zack Mozes Books

Photo Credit: NewDeez

No Greater Inspiration

Zack’s rise from ruin is highly motivational, an example of how family does not have to define you. His life is just the scandal movies were always made for and, we know with certainty, offers are being made. Where to form here? Will Zack accept? Perhaps this most inspiring of stories will light the big screen, reach an audience far wider than even success could imagine.

Zack Mozes

Photo Credit: NewDeez

For marketers around the world, for businesses themselves, Zack is a hero. A leader. An industry influencer. He decides action. With life increasingly lived online, it has never been more important for businesses to see and be seen. Zack leads the way, inspiring people everywhere to follow his example. Who better to motivate film than the most inspirational of us?

Check out all Zack Mozes books here: