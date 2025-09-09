Hunxho Announces For Her 2 Album with Single “Intimate Relationships”

East Atlanta rapper Hunxho is turning the page on what promises to be a pivotal chapter in his career with the announcement of his new album For Her 2, arriving September 19. The announcement is accompanied by the release of his emotionally charged and melodic new single “Intimate Relationships,” out today via 300 Entertainment.

The song and music video showcase Hunxho at his most vulnerable, blending soft synths with a loose throwback beat. His delicate delivery flows seamlessly into the production while his lyrics hit hard. “Had intimate relationships with other men, but I still took you back, you did that shit again,” he admits, exposing heartbreak without a filter. The track emphasizes emotional accountability and honesty, hallmarks of Hunxho’s artistry.

Hunxho’s original For Her, released in 2023, established him as a rising force in hip hop. The album featured his breakout RIAA Gold-certified single “Your Friends,” which has accumulated nearly 100 million streams, along with fan favorites like “By Tomorrow.” For Her marked a turning point in his career, solidifying his style and voice in the East Atlanta scene.

With For Her 2, Hunxho promises to expand on the emotional depth and musicality that defined his first installment. Fans can expect another compelling blend of heartfelt lyricism and distinctive production that has become his signature. The new album is set to further fuel his rise and cement his status as one of Atlanta’s most intriguing voices in rap.