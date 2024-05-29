18
Ice Cube Says “No Vaseline” is the Best Diss Track of All-Time: ‘You Can’t Beat That’

2024-05-29Last Updated: 2024-05-29
344 1 minute read

There have been many debates recently about what are the best diss tracks of all time. Ice Cube says it is “No Vaseline,” hands down.

Ice Cube was on stage and revealed Nas, 2Pac, and Kendrick Lamar have great entries, but they can’t match his effort.

“No Vaseline is the best diss song in the history of hip-hop, and I’ll tell you why,” Ice Cube said on stage. “One MC, myself, I took out four mother fuckers and their manager. You can’t beat that. You can’t beat that. But we did that over 30 years ago so as it stands today I got nothing but love for N.W.A.”

You can see his declarative statement below.



