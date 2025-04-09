Ice Cube to Be Honored with Handprint Ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre

Rap icon and entertainment mogul Ice Cube is set to be immortalized in cement at the world-famous TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. The legendary artist will take part in a handprint-footprint ceremony to celebrate his decades-long impact on music, film, and culture.

The event will also feature Cube’s “Truth to Power” announcement, which promises to deliver a major message alongside the historic moment.

From his groundbreaking beginnings with N.W.A. to his successful solo career, blockbuster films, and ownership of the BIG3 basketball league, Ice Cube has cemented his status as a cultural force. Now, he’ll do so literally—joining the ranks of Hollywood legends honored at the iconic landmark.

The ceremony marks another milestone for the multi-hyphenate star, whose influence spans generations and industries. With his imprint on the sidewalk and a message on the mic, Ice Cube continues to shape the game—on his own terms.