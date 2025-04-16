‘Truth to Power’ Set for Fall

Hip-hop legend and cultural icon Ice Cube returns to the stage with Truth to Power: 4 Decades of Attitude, his first domestic headlining tour in over 10 years. Produced by Live Nation, the arena tour celebrates the 40th anniversary of his groundbreaking career, from N.W.A. to solo superstardom.

Kicking off September 4 at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, the 22-date tour will visit major cities across the U.S. and Canada, including Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Toronto. General tickets go on sale Friday, April 18, at 10 a.m. local time via icecube.com. Fans eager for early access can take advantage of an exclusive fan club presale starting Wednesday, April 16, at 10 a.m.

“Truth to Power is more than a tour — it’s a 40-year celebration,” Cube said in a statement. “The world needs truth. The people need power. And that’s what my music brings. It’s gonna’ be next level to go from city to city with a major production unlike anything I’ve ever done before.”

“Truth to Power” will also feature a variety of VIP experiences, with options including meet-and-greets, signed vinyl, premium seating, and exclusive merchandise. Details on packages are available at vipnation.com.

The tour arrives with renewed attention for Ice Cube’s latest studio album, Man Down, which re-entered the charts as a Top 10 rap and indie release. Praised for its unapologetic commentary and West Coast flair, the project proves Ice Cube’s voice remains as potent as ever.

Capping a landmark week, Ice Cube was honored with a handprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre, cementing his status as a generational force in music, film, and culture.