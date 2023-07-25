Icewear Vezzo Unveils Sale Of Catalog For $1M At Earn Your Masters Detroit

This past weekend, Steve Stoute’s United Masters and Earn Your Leisure, two prominent advocates for financial literacy and empowerment, debut “Earn Your Masters” in Detroit with an exhilarating block party experience at the popular Chroma space. The event, sponsored by Ally Bank, included guests Rashad Bilal & Troy Millings of Earn Your Leisure, Detroit’s culture success stories: Hip Hop artist Icewear Vezzo and viral comedian Haha Davis, top Ally executives, esteemed Detroit business experts and community leaders for an unforgettable day of panels, performances, and activations.

Earn Your Masters serves as a platform for a diverse community of entrepreneurs, creatives, and finance enthusiasts for open discussions, engaging activities, and networking opportunities, all designed to empower attendees to take control of their financial future.

When popular Detroit rapper, Icewear Vezzo, hit the stage at Earn Your Masters, he not only wowed the crowd with his hit single “Up The Sco” featuring Lil Durk, he sent shockwaves with a staggering revelation at Earn Your Masters, Detroit where he disclosed, he made his first $1,000,000 by traded his older artistic legacy for the jaw-dropping sum.. A riveting moment of vulnerability and triumph that challenges industry norms.





