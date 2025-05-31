Kanye West Shares He Wishes Kid Cudi Did Not Testify Against Diddy

Kanye West isn’t feeling Kid Cudi testifying in the Diddy trial. Hitting X, Ye wrote: “I wish Cudi hadn’t testified against Puff.”

Adding more to his statement, Ye issued: “We need to not be locked in white systems. Praying for Puff and his family.”

Last week, Young Thug called out Kid Cudi for testifying in the explosive federal sex trafficking case against Sean “Diddy” Combs—accusing the Cleveland rapper of crossing a line that many in the culture see as unforgivable.

Okay, so the earth shattered–not really–on May 22, after Kid Cudi took the witness stand and laid out a series of unsettling encounters allegedly involving Diddy. Among the incidents: a break-in at Cudi’s home and a disturbing act of violence against his pet. These revelations added a new layer of intensity to an already volatile courtroom saga.

But get this … Just hours after Cudi’s testimony made headlines, Young Thug jumped on X (formerly Twitter) and shared a post that sent shockwaves through the rap community. In a now-deleted message, he wrote:

“Damn Cudi a rat lol.”

Though quickly taken down, the comment ignited a firestorm online, highlighting the deep divide in hip-hop over how far loyalty should stretch—and whether cooperating with law enforcement still carries the weight it once did in the culture.

Everybody has an opinion from the social-sphere. But Thug may be one them ones who can actually speak on this discourse. That’s because the dramatic moment comes at a time when Young Thug is entangled in his own high-stakes legal drama. The YSL leader is currently facing serious RICO charges, and notably, his high-profile defense attorney, Brian Steel, is also now part of Diddy’s legal defense team—connecting both artists through the courtroom in more ways than one.

Kid Cudi’s testimony also peeled back layers of his personal history, specifically his brief romance with Cassie, Diddy’s ex, back in 2011. He recalled how that relationship allegedly triggered Diddy’s rage:

“I got a call from Cassie. She was scared,” Cudi told the court. He said a friend then warned him Diddy had reportedly entered his home that same December night.

It’s clear with icons turning on each other and the courtroom drama spilling into the culture, the ripple effects of this case are being felt far beyond the headlines—shaking alliances, testing loyalty, and reminding everyone that hip-hop’s golden rule about silence is still alive and well… depending on who you ask.