Harlem Honors Fatman Scoop with Official Street Co‑Naming

The Freeman Family, alongside NYC Council Member Dr. Yusef Salaam and the Forever Fatman Scoop Foundation, will host a street co‑naming ceremony on Saturday, August 9, 2025, at 2:00 PM. The corner of 109th Street and 5th Avenue in Harlem will be officially designated Isaac “Fatman Scoop” Freeman III Place in recognition of Freeman’s decades‑long contributions to music, entertainment, and community empowerment.

A Grammy Award‑winning artist and Harlem native, Fatman Scoop is renowned for his unmistakable voice and high‑energy performances. As the son of Harlem, he has remained committed to uplifting the neighborhood that shaped him. His brother Kendell “Sav” Freeman spoke for the family, saying, “Scoop has always represented Harlem with pride. This co‑naming is a tribute not just to his artistry, but to his ongoing commitment to uplifting the community that raised him.”

Friends, family, local leaders, and community members are invited to celebrate a living legend whose work spans generations. In addition to the official street sign unveiling, the event will feature remarks from Council Member Salaam and representatives from the Forever Fatman Scoop Foundation. The public is encouraged to attend this free celebration of legacy, culture, and Harlem pride.