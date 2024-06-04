14
It’s a Wrap for Method Man at Hot 97 Summer Jam, Legend Says He’s Never Coming Back

2024-06-04Last Updated: 2024-06-04
Don’t expect to see Method Man’s name on future Hot 97 Summer Jam lineups. After taking the stage on Sunday in support of the event’s 30th anniversary, Meth stated the generation gap of the crowd was “too wide.”

“Not our crowd at all,” Method Man wrote. “Thanks again, New York and the whole tri-state (that showed up to the event) plus Pete and Ebro. I got love for you guys. But never again.. at this point the generation gap is just too wide for me. #nevercomingback.”

Method Man took the stage with longtime collaborator Redman, performing hits including “Da Rockweiler.”



