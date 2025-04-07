J. Cole Brings Out Erykah Badu for “Too Deep for the Intro” at Final Dreamville Fest

J. Cole made “Too Deep for the Intro” a bit more special at the final Dreamville Festival, bringing out Erykah Badu. The Friday Night Lights classic sampled Badu’s “Didn’t Cha Know.”

J. Cole brought out Erykah Badu at the last Dreamville Festival to perform “Too Deep for the Intro” for the first time. pic.twitter.com/jSfQLUHpzw — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) April 7, 2025

Erykah Badu is getting ready to return to music. In a new cover story, Badu reveals she is working on her first album in 15 years, which will be produced entirely by The Alchemist.

According to Billboard, the album is “taking up most of her time,” and she can’t wait to finish it.

Badu also expressed her love for rap, stating that it still has the same soul as when she first encountered it.

“[The thing I like about rap right now] is the same thing I liked about rap when I first met it,” Badu said. “Rap is the people. Hip-hop is the people. It’s the folks. It’s the tribe. I have the luxury of experiencing having children who I watch grow up and love and encourage very much, and I cannot separate them when I see artists who are that age coming up. That’s how they feel. They are continuing the tradition.”

