J. Cole Closes Out Final Dreamville Festival with Powerful Farewell and Promise of What’s Next

J. Cole brought the curtain down on the fifth and final Dreamville Festival with an unforgettable weekend that drew over 104,000 fans to Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh. Held April 5–6, 2025, the sold-out celebration marked the end of an era for what had become the world’s largest artist-led music festival.

The two-day event featured a star-studded lineup including Lil Wayne and the Hot Boys, Big Tymers, 21 Savage, Erykah Badu, Tems, Coco Jones, and many more. Dreamville Records artists like Ari Lennox, J.I.D, EarthGang, and Bas joined J. Cole onstage for a Dreamville reunion.

Capping off the weekend, J. Cole delivered a career-spanning set and surprised fans with a historic duet with Erykah Badu, performing “Too Deep for the Intro” together for the first time.

In addition to the music, attendees explored art installations, a record-breaking culinary lineup, and Dreamville Foundation’s Nonprofit Row. The festival generated millions for the local economy, drawing fans from all 50 states and over 20 countries.

While Dreamville Festival ends with 2025, Cole confirmed a new Raleigh-based festival is in the works, promising fans, “We will be back, just in a newer form.” A multi-year deal with the City of Raleigh ensures that legacy lives on.