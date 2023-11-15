J. Cole’s Manager on Lack of Big Cities for Joint Tour with Drake: ‘Back to Markets We Use to Grind Through’

Drake and J. Cole are getting ready to hit the road together as an extension of the It’s All a Blur tour. Subtitled, “Big As the What?” a nod to the “First Person Shooter” single, the two will begin the run in Denver.

What’s odd about the dates, the tour won’t touch Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago or even some Drake’s favorite spots like Memphis and Houston.

Responding to a fan, Cole’s manager and close friend Ibrahim “IB” Hamad revealed that this isn’t a major city run.

“The run is for the secondary market we don’t get to go to as much and do shows like how we use to,” Ib wrote.

In a separate tweet, he wrote: “Gotta pull back up to some of those markets we use to grind through on the come up. Can’t wait to see those cities again, been a minute.”

I feel your pain 😂 but this is not a major city run, the run is for the secondary market we don’t get to go to as much and do shows like how we use to. All Love to DC though ❤️. https://t.co/AzJIfx5cv3 — Ibrahim H. (@KingOfQueenz) November 14, 2023

Gotta pull back up to some of those markets we use to grind through on the come up. Can’t wait to see those cities again, been a minute. https://t.co/9J4It4IMFo — Ibrahim H. (@KingOfQueenz) November 13, 2023

Drake is set to embark on his 2024 U.S. It’s All A Blur Tour – Big As The What? presented by Cash App and Visa, featuring Grammy-winning producer J. Cole on various dates. Produced by Live Nation, the tour starts with two shows in Denver on January 18 and 19, followed by stops in cities like Oklahoma City, New Orleans, Nashville, and more, concluding in Birmingham on March 27.

Following the success of his 2023 It’s All A Blur Tour with 50 sold-out shows, Drake’s latest tour accompanies the release of his eighth studio album, “For All The Dogs.” Cash App Cardholders can access an exclusive presale starting Nov. 15, with general sales beginning Nov. 17 at 11 am local time on drakerelated.com. This tour promises an unforgettable experience for fans, building on Drake’s legacy of chart-topping success and dynamic live performances.

DRAKE ‘IT’S ALL A BLUR TOUR – BIG AS THE WHAT?’ 2024 TOUR DATES:

Thu Jan 18 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena +

Fri Jan 19 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Mon Jan 22 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

Thu Jan 25 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

Mon Jan 29 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center +

Tue Jan 30 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Fri Feb 02 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Wed Feb 07 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena +

Thu Feb 08 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena +

Mon Feb 12 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Fri Feb 16 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Tue Feb 20 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center +

Wed Feb 21 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Sat Feb 24 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Tue Feb 27 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

Sat Mar 02 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Tue Mar 05 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

Sun Mar 10 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

Thu Mar 14 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena ~

Mon Mar 18 – State College, PA – Bryce Jordan Center ~

Sat Mar 23 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena ~

Wed Mar 27 – Birmingham, AL – The Legacy Arena at BJCC ~

+ Rescheduled dates

~ Without J. Cole





