Ja Rule wasn’t feeling the message 50 Cent shared on the late Irv Gotti after his passing. Appearing on The Breakfast Club, Ja Rule revealed he was ready to go “nuclear” over 50’s “goofy shit.”

“I was ready to go nuclear and shit,” Ja revealed. “Preme said, ‘You know, Rule? Here’s what you gotta understand about who we are and what we are: We are the masters of self-defense.’ I said, ‘I love that,’ because I don’t want to start or make trouble with people, but if we gotta get into it … I’ll fuckin’ end it.”

He added, “I’ll go to the circus once in a while. I really like to stay clear of that shit …. I like to have fun sometimes. I poke jabs at him, too, but that’s all that really is. To me, it’s silly. We’re both successful Black men and I think the focus should be on continuing to make sure that we pay it forward.”

You can hear it from Ja Rule below.