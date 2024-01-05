Ja Rule Says He Signed a New Label Deal Potentially Worth $100M

Ja Rule is looking to have a massive 2024. After announcing his forthcoming album, Ja Rule returned to X to detail that he signed a new label deal that could bring in a possible $100 million.
“Just signed my new label deal potentially worth a hundred mill… LFG!!!” Rule wrote. “Thanks for the love and to the haters SMD…”
In a separate tweet, Ja Rule addressed what his standard is for 2024. “HATE is for suckers and dick riding is NOT a form of transportation lmao it’s getting you nowhere… Stop being goofy and get money!!!”
Earlier this week, Ja Rule will make his return to music in 2024. Hitting X, Ja told fans he is “In full Album mode…”
2024 will be a big year for Ja Rule as it will mark his 25-year career in Hip-Hop, which the rapper will celebrate on tour.. Titled The Sunrise Tour, the celebration will commence in the U.K. and Ireland in Spring 2024. This milestone tour commemorates a quarter-century since the release of Ja Rule’s groundbreaking debut album, Venni Vetti Vecci.
With numerous chart-topping hits, including two albums— Rule 3:36 and Pain is Love—claiming the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart, Ja Rule’s impact spans decades. The Grammy-nominated artist, with triple platinum status, remains a force in the music industry. The tour will feature special guest performances by Keri Hilson, Lloyd, and MYA.
Limited pre-sale tickets for The Sunrise Tour will be available on Dec. 6, with general ticket sales starting on Dec. 8 at 9 a.m. GMT on ticketmaster.com. More global tour dates are anticipated to be announced in the near future.
Confirmed Upcoming Tour Dates and Venues:
Friday, Mar. 1, 2024 |CARDIFF, U.K. |Utilita Arena Cardiff
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2024 |LONDON, U.K. | OVO Arena Wembley
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2024 |BIRMINGHAM, U.K. |Utilita Arena
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2024 |NOTTINGHAM, U.K. | Motorpoint Arena
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2024 |LEEDS, U.K. | First Direct Arena
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2024 | LIVERPOOL, U.K. | M&S Bank Arena
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2024 | NEWCASTLE, U.K. |UPON TYNE Utilita Arena
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2024 |DUBLIN, Ireland | 3Arena
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2024 | BELFAST, Ireland | SSE Arena Belfast
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2024 |GLASGOW, Scotland | OVO Hydro