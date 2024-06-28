3
Jadakiss Replaces Diddy On AI Remix Of “All About the Benjamins”

2024-06-28Last Updated: 2024-06-28
DIddy and his entire legacy has definitely suffered a severe beating since federal agents raided his L.A., NYC and Miami mansions and the video of him viciously beating went public. Now, one of his most classic hits has been hijacked with L.O.X. MVP Jadakiss’ voice, courtesy of a HOT 97 DJ. That’s my word.

An AI remix of the epic “All About The Benjamins” was made by DJ Cipha Sounds, which features the “So Rapsy” voice of Jada leading off the motivational track, which originally has the Bad Boy founder and CEO at the top of the order on the 2002 Deric “D-Dot” Angelettie-produced smash.



