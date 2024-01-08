Jasmine Guy Triumphs at 75th Creative Arts Emmys: A Long-Overdue Win

Jasmine Guy, celebrated for her iconic portrayal of southern belle Whitley Gilbert in the classic sitcom “A Different World,” has finally received the recognition she deserves. The accomplished actress was honored at the 75th Creative Arts Emmys, where she clinched her first Emmy Award for Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series. Her award-winning role was in Prime Video’s “Chronicles of Jessica Wu.” She’s the third Black woman in the ceremony’s history to capture the trophy following previous winners KeKe Palmer and Jasmine Cephas Jones.

Taking to TikTok to share her joy, Jasmine Guy exclaimed, “This is Jasmine Guy, and I just won an Emmy. Yay, yay!” The elated actress proudly displayed her well-deserved trophy.

Despite her remarkable career spanning 42 years, it’s surprising that this marks Jasmine Guy’s first Emmy win, considering the widespread acclaim she garnered for her portrayal of Whitley Gilbert. While “A Different World” earned her four NAACP Image Awards, an Emmy nod had eluded her until now.

Jasmine Guy’s television journey began in 1982 as a dancer on the series “Fame.” Throughout her illustrious career, she has graced various TV series with her talent, including recurring roles in “Touched by an Angel” (CBS, 1995-1997) and the current Prime Video hit, “Harlem.”

This long-overdue recognition at the Creative Arts Emmys is a testament to Jasmine Guy’s enduring impact on the world of television, and fans are thrilled to see her finally getting the flowers she rightfully deserves.

Congrats Queen!





