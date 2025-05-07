JAY-Z Cites $190M Loss in Income as Result of Tony Buzbee’s Shakedown Lawsuit

Jay-Z and his legal team have amended a defamation lawsuit against Tony Buzbee and Jane Doe, who he represented in a debunked claim. The new document reveals a loss of $190 million in income, credit, and loans.

The lawsuit notes Hov “lost other contracts in the sports and entertainment space that would have generated revenues of, at least, $20 million.” Additionally, Jay states he was denied a $55 million personal credit line and his Roc Nation company was denied a $115 million loan.

“We have agreements to produce entertainment programs for certain sporting events,” the updated documents read. “After Mr. Buzbee filed the lawsuit, the media reported that other businesses could end their deals with Roc Nation, and forced one to speak out and address whether these false allegations would end our business relationship.”