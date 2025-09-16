JAY-Z Hosts Fanatics ONE Football Watch Party at Ocean Casino Resort

ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 14: JAY-Z playing baccarat and watching football inside the Fanatics Sportsbook at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey on September 14, 2025. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Fanatics Sportsbook and Casino)

On Sunday, Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter and Michael Rubin kicked off the second Sunday of football season in Atlantic City, hosting an exclusive Fanatics ONE watch party at the Ocean Casino Resort. The event gave fans a VIP experience, combining live game viewing with premium access to the resort’s Fanatics Sportsbook.

JAY-Z joined customers at the baccarat table and watched the day’s football games, interacting with attendees as part of the unique offerings available to Fanatics ONE members.

The watch party followed a star-studded weekend at Ocean Casino Resort, where JAY-Z co-hosted the REFORM Alliance Casino Night and Gala on Saturday, September 13 alongside Michael Rubin and Meek Mill. That event drew celebrities including Travis Scott, Ice Spice, Micah Parsons, Jayson Tatum, and Devin Booker.

By combining sports, entertainment, and exclusive experiences, the weekend highlighted JAY-Z and Rubin’s continued efforts to create memorable moments for fans and support causes like REFORM Alliance.