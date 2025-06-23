JAY-Z’s 40/40 Club Returns in Style at Fanatics Fest 2025

JAY-Z’s legendary 40/40 Club made a high-profile return this weekend as part of Fanatics Fest, running from Friday, June 20, through Sunday, June 22 in partnership with Fanatics Sportsbook.

The recreated bar and lounge welcomed a glittering lineup of celebrities, athletes, and entertainers, transforming the venue into a genuine cultural hotspot. From LeBron James and Hailey Bieber to Travis Scott, DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, and Ciara, the exclusive guest list delivered one of the most star-packed events of the year.

NFL and NBA stars, including Odell Beckham Jr., Aaron Donald, Draymond Green, and Cam Newton, also made appearances, along with rising talents like Jayden Daniels and Malik Nabers. Gymnastics champions Suni Lee and Jordan Chiles added Olympic flair, while artists like Lil Uzi Vert and Quavo brought the energy of the music industry to the scene.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 20: DJ Khaled walks the blue carpet at JAY-Z’s Iconic The 40/40 Club in partnership with Fanatics Sportsbook at the center of Fanatics Fest NYC at Javits Center on June 20, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Fanatics) NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 20: Emory Jones walks the blue carpet at JAY-Z’s Iconic The 40/40 Club in partnership with Fanatics Sportsbook at the center of Fanatics Fest NYC at Javits Center on June 20, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Fanatics) NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 20: Bryce Young walks the blue carpet at JAY-Z’s Iconic The 40/40 Club in partnership with Fanatics Sportsbook at the center of Fanatics Fest NYC at Javits Center on June 20, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Fanatics) NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 20: Dez Bryant walks the blue carpet at JAY-Z’s Iconic The 40/40 Club in partnership with Fanatics Sportsbook at the center of Fanatics Fest NYC at Javits Center on June 20, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Fanatics) NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 20: Benny The Butcher walks the blue carpet at JAY-Z’s Iconic The 40/40 Club in partnership with Fanatics Sportsbook at the center of Fanatics Fest NYC at Javits Center on June 20, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Fanatics) NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 20: Terron Armstead walks the blue carpet at JAY-Z’s Iconic The 40/40 Club in partnership with Fanatics Sportsbook at the center of Fanatics Fest NYC at Javits Center on June 20, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Fanatics) NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 20: JuJu Watkins walks the blue carpet at JAY-Z’s Iconic The 40/40 Club in partnership with Fanatics Sportsbook at the center of Fanatics Fest NYC at Javits Center on June 20, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fanatics) NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 20: C.J. Stroud walks the blue carpet at JAY-Z’s Iconic The 40/40 Club in partnership with Fanatics Sportsbook at the center of Fanatics Fest NYC at Javits Center on June 20, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fanatics) NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 20: Logan Paul walks the blue carpet at JAY-Z’s Iconic The 40/40 Club in partnership with Fanatics Sportsbook at the center of Fanatics Fest NYC at Javits Center on June 20, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Fanatics) NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 20: Kay Adams walks the blue carpet at JAY-Z’s Iconic The 40/40 Club in partnership with Fanatics Sportsbook at the center of Fanatics Fest NYC at Javits Center on June 20, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Fanatics) NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 20: Denny Hamlin walks the blue carpet at JAY-Z’s Iconic The 40/40 Club in partnership with Fanatics Sportsbook at the center of Fanatics Fest NYC at Javits Center on June 20, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Fanatics) NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 20: Russell Wilson and Ciara walk the blue carpet at JAY-Z’s Iconic The 40/40 Club in partnership with Fanatics Sportsbook at the center of Fanatics Fest NYC at Javits Center on June 20, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Fanatics) NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 20: Draymond Green walks the blue carpet at JAY-Z’s Iconic The 40/40 Club in partnership with Fanatics Sportsbook at the center of Fanatics Fest NYC at Javits Center on June 20, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Fanatics) NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 20: Kevin Costner walks the blue carpet at JAY-Z’s Iconic The 40/40 Club in partnership with Fanatics Sportsbook at the center of Fanatics Fest NYC at Javits Center on June 20, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Fanatics) NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 20: Jalen Rose walks the blue carpet at JAY-Z’s Iconic The 40/40 Club in partnership with Fanatics Sportsbook at the center of Fanatics Fest NYC at Javits Center on June 20, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Fanatics) NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 20: Lil Uzi Vert walks the blue carpet at JAY-Z’s Iconic The 40/40 Club in partnership with Fanatics Sportsbook at the center of Fanatics Fest NYC at Javits Center on June 20, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Fanatics) NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 20: DJ Clue walks the blue carpet at JAY-Z’s Iconic The 40/40 Club in partnership with Fanatics Sportsbook at the center of Fanatics Fest NYC at Javits Center on June 20, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Fanatics) NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 20: Logan Paul (L) and Druski (C) enjoy JAY-Z’s Iconic The 40/40 Club in partnership with Fanatics Sportsbook at the center of Fanatics Fest NYC at Javits Center on June 20, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fanatics) NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 20: (L-R) Chase B and Travis Scott enjoy JAY-Z’s Iconic The 40/40 Club in partnership with Fanatics Sportsbook at the center of Fanatics Fest NYC at Javits Center on June 20, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fanatics)

Inside the venue, fans were treated to framed memorabilia from the original 40/40 archive, stadium-style seating, opulent chandeliers, and menu items inspired by the club’s iconic New York location. Personally curated by JAY-Z and Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, the event offered a uniquely intimate space at the intersection of sports, culture, and entertainment.