JAY-Z’s 40/40 Club Returns in Style at Fanatics Fest 2025
JAY-Z’s legendary 40/40 Club made a high-profile return this weekend as part of Fanatics Fest, running from Friday, June 20, through Sunday, June 22 in partnership with Fanatics Sportsbook.
The recreated bar and lounge welcomed a glittering lineup of celebrities, athletes, and entertainers, transforming the venue into a genuine cultural hotspot. From LeBron James and Hailey Bieber to Travis Scott, DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, and Ciara, the exclusive guest list delivered one of the most star-packed events of the year.
NFL and NBA stars, including Odell Beckham Jr., Aaron Donald, Draymond Green, and Cam Newton, also made appearances, along with rising talents like Jayden Daniels and Malik Nabers. Gymnastics champions Suni Lee and Jordan Chiles added Olympic flair, while artists like Lil Uzi Vert and Quavo brought the energy of the music industry to the scene.
Inside the venue, fans were treated to framed memorabilia from the original 40/40 archive, stadium-style seating, opulent chandeliers, and menu items inspired by the club’s iconic New York location. Personally curated by JAY-Z and Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, the event offered a uniquely intimate space at the intersection of sports, culture, and entertainment.