JAY-Z’s Lawyer Denies Settlement Claims in Defamation Case, Calls Allegations “False”

The legal battle between JAY-Z and attorney Tony Buzbee took another turn as the rapper’s legal team dismissed claims of a settlement in their ongoing defamation dispute. Buzbee, who previously represented an anonymous woman who accused JAY-Z of misconduct before retracting her claims, sought to dismiss the defamation lawsuit filed against him.

Check out the court documents from Buzbee’s motion which allege that JAY-Z used his influence to pressure the woman into dropping her case, stating, “The relentless pressure exerted by Mr. Carter and his associates overwhelmed Doe, culminating in an agreement to settle the litigation on February 4, 2025.” The filing also referenced a supposed voluntary dismissal of related legal actions in New York.

However, JAY-Z’s attorney, Alex Spiro, strongly refuted these claims, calling them entirely untrue. “He brought a false case, lost badly, and was forced to dismiss quickly. End of story,” Spiro stated. The rapper’s legal team maintains that no settlement was ever reached and that Buzbee’s assertions are unfounded.

The complexities of this case continue to unfold as both sides present conflicting accounts of the legal proceedings.

