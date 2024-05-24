Jeannie Mai Supports Cassie’s Voice: ‘Your Voice Has Been a Shield and Sanctuary’
Jeannie Mai is thanking Cassie for speaking out against Diddy. Mai previously accused Jeezy of domestic violence in their marriage. Hitting the comments of Cassie’s Instagram post, Mai wrote:
Cassie issued a thank you message for the kind words and support that she has received after a video of Diddy assaulting her went viral.
Jeezy denied allegations of domestic abuse and child neglect levied on him by Jeannie Mai. Hitting Instagram, Jeezy released a statement.
“The allegations are not only false, but also deeply disturbing, especially coming from someone I loved. This malicious attempt to tarnish my character and disrupt my family is ridiculous,” Jeezy wrote to social media. “It’s disheartening to witness the manipulation and deceit at play and at this time my main concern is being an active father to our daughter as I continue to fight for court mandated joint custody. Rest assured, the truth will prevail through the proper legal channels.”
Complex notes Mai accused Jeezy of domestic violence in court documents, stating he abused her four different times, including choking her and pushing her down stairs at the Ritz-Carlton in San Francisco in April 2022. Mai also stated Jeezy punched her in the face weeks after she gave birth.
You can see Jeezy’s response below.