Jeezy to Livestream TM:101 Live Finale from Detroit’s Fox Theatre

2025-09-09Last Updated: 2025-09-09
336 1 minute read

Following a completely sold-out national tour that has made music history, Jay “Jeezy” Jenkins will livestream his final TM:101 Live performance from Detroit’s Fox Theatre on Friday, September 12, 2025. He will be joined by The Color of Noize Orchestra, conducted and arranged by Derrick Hodge, with Adam Blackstone serving as musical director. The finale closes out the first-ever national hip-hop tour performed with a full orchestra.

The TM:101 Live Tour has redefined what hip-hop concerts can be through a symphonic reimagining of Jeezy’s debut album Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101. Every show has sold out nationwide, drawing diverse audiences to an unprecedented black-tie hip-hop event. Fans arrived in tuxedos, sequined gowns, and bow ties, singing along to Jeezy’s street anthems performed against the backdrop of a world-class orchestra.

Observers have described the production as breathtaking, highlighting its revolutionary fusion of cultures and aesthetics. The sight of a multicultural crowd and elegant orchestra sharing the stage with one of hip-hop’s most influential artists has created moments unlike anything in live music history.

For the Detroit finale, Jeezy is extending the experience beyond the theater with a full livestream on his YouTube channel.

“I’m truly grateful to give this moment to my fans everywhere,” Jeezy said. “Whether you couldn’t get a ticket or we couldn’t make it to your city, this stream is my way of bringing the show to you. You’ve supported me from day one, and I want everyone to feel part of this historic night.”

The finale takes place Friday, September 12, streaming live from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. ET (5:30 to 7:30 p.m. PT) on Jeezy’s official YouTube channel.


