J.I.D Drops Fourth Studio Album ‘God Does Like Ugly’

2025-08-08Last Updated: 2025-08-08
Platinum-selling rapper and multi-Grammy nominee J.I.D has released his fourth studio album, God Does Like Ugly, through Dreamville Records and Interscope Records. Executive produced by longtime collaborator Christo, the album highlights J.I.D’s dedication to his craft with a diverse collection of tracks.

The album caters to every hip hop fan, blending intricate lyricism with head-nodding beats, R&B-infused melodies, and high-energy anthems. The project’s production is fervent and carefully detailed, making it a strong listen from start to finish.

God Does Like Ugly features a wide array of collaborators representing key regions of hip hop. Westside Gunn opens the album with his commanding vocals on “YouUgly,” setting the tone for the project. Atlanta’s influence shines on “Sk8,” which includes EARTHGANG and Ciara. The album also marks the first new Clipse verse on “Community.”

Additional guest appearances include Ty Dolla $ign, Vince Staples, 6lack, Don Toliver, Jessie Reyez, Mereba, Baby Kia, and Atlanta rap legend Pastor Troy. This lineup adds depth and variety to a body of work that will further solidify J.I.D’s position in modern hip hop.


