J.I.D Announces “God Does Like World Tours” Across Four Continents

Platinum-selling rapper J.I.D has announced his biggest tour yet, the “God Does Like World Tours,” kicking off October 15 in Virginia Beach, Virginia. The global trek will span North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia into 2026, with nearly 70 shows planned and a special hometown date in Atlanta to be announced soon.

The tour supports J.I.D’s fourth studio album, God Does Like Ugly, which is out now. Fans can download the official J.I.D app for VIP packages and early access. Artist presales for North America and Europe begin Wednesday, August 20, with general sales opening Friday, August 22. For Australia and New Zealand, presales start Friday, with public access beginning Tuesday, August 26.

Joining J.I.D on the road are fellow Atlanta rapper Young Nudy, who will appear on all U.S. dates, Mick Jenkins in Europe, and Jordan Ward in Australia and New Zealand. Each artist brings a unique sound, promising a high-energy, genre-pushing experience that underscores the tour’s global ambition.

Known for his rapid-fire lyricism and electric live shows, J.I.D is preparing to deliver some of his biggest solo performances to date. More international stops and surprises are expected to be added soon.

Tickets and additional details are available now at www.jidsv.com.

﻿GOD DOES LIKE PARADISE TOUR (NORTH AMERICA) DATES:

15-Oct Virginia Beach, VA @ The Dome

17-Oct Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

18-Oct Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

19-Oct Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

22-Oct Toronto, ON @ REBEL*

24-Oct Montreal, QC @ MTELUS*

26-Oct Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

28-Oct St Louis, MO @ The Pageant

29-Oct Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

1-Nov Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

2-Nov Waukee, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall

6-Nov Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center

8-Nov Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

10-Nov Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum*

12-Nov Sacramento, CA @ Channel 24

15-Nov San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

16-Nov San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park

18-Nov Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater

20-Nov Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

23-Nov Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

24-Nov Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

25-Nov Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

26-Nov San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center at Tech Port

30-Nov Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

1-Dec Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

3-Dec Miami, FL @ The Fillmore

4-Dec Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

6-Dec Nashville, TN @ The Marathon Music Works

8-Dec Washington, DC @ Echostage

9-Dec Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

12-Dec Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall At Fenway

14-Dec Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre

15-Dec Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

16-Dec Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

*No Young Nudy

GOD DOES LIKE WORLD TOURS, 2026 EUROPE & UNITED KINGDOM DATES:

2-Mar Helsinki, Finland @ House of Culture

3-Mar Copenhagen, Denmark @ The Gray Hall

4-Mar Stockholm, Sweden @ Fryhuset Arenan

5-Mar Oslo, Norway @ Sentrum Scene

8-Mar Hamburg, Germany @ Grosse Freiheit 36

10-Mar Berlin, Germany @ Tempodrom

11-Mar Warsaw, Poland @ Progresja

13-Mar Vienna, Austria @ Gasometer

14-Mar Prague, Czech Republic @ SaSaZu

16-Mar Munich, Germany @ Muffathalle

17-Mar Milan, Italy @ Fabrique

18-Mar Zurich, Switzerland @ X-Tra

19-Mar Cologne, Germany @ Palladium

20-Mar Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique

22-Mar Frankfurt, Germany @ Zoom

23-Mar Tilburg, Netherlands @ 013 Poppodium

24-Mar Utrecht, Netherlands @ TivoliVredenburg

25-Mar Paris, France @ Salle Pleyel

28-Mar Lisbon, Portugal @ Lisboa Ao Vivo

29-Mar Madrid, Spain @ La Riviera

30-Mar Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmatazz

2-Apr London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

3-Apr Bristol, UK @ Prospect Building

6-Apr Manchester, UK @ Aviva Studios

7-Apr Dublin, Ireland @ 3Olympia Theatre

GOD DOES LIKE WORLD TOURS, 2026 AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND DATES:

13-May Auckland, New Zealand @ Shed 10

15-May Brisbane, Australia @ Riverstage

16-May Melbourne, Australia @ Margaret Court Arena

20-May Sydney, Australia @ Hordern Pavilion

23-May Perth, Australia @ Metro City