J.I.D Announces “God Does Like World Tours” Across Four Continents
Platinum-selling rapper J.I.D has announced his biggest tour yet, the “God Does Like World Tours,” kicking off October 15 in Virginia Beach, Virginia. The global trek will span North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia into 2026, with nearly 70 shows planned and a special hometown date in Atlanta to be announced soon.
The tour supports J.I.D’s fourth studio album, God Does Like Ugly, which is out now. Fans can download the official J.I.D app for VIP packages and early access. Artist presales for North America and Europe begin Wednesday, August 20, with general sales opening Friday, August 22. For Australia and New Zealand, presales start Friday, with public access beginning Tuesday, August 26.
Joining J.I.D on the road are fellow Atlanta rapper Young Nudy, who will appear on all U.S. dates, Mick Jenkins in Europe, and Jordan Ward in Australia and New Zealand. Each artist brings a unique sound, promising a high-energy, genre-pushing experience that underscores the tour’s global ambition.
Known for his rapid-fire lyricism and electric live shows, J.I.D is preparing to deliver some of his biggest solo performances to date. More international stops and surprises are expected to be added soon.
Tickets and additional details are available now at www.jidsv.com.
GOD DOES LIKE PARADISE TOUR (NORTH AMERICA) DATES:
15-Oct Virginia Beach, VA @ The Dome
17-Oct Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
18-Oct Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
19-Oct Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
22-Oct Toronto, ON @ REBEL*
24-Oct Montreal, QC @ MTELUS*
26-Oct Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
28-Oct St Louis, MO @ The Pageant
29-Oct Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
1-Nov Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
2-Nov Waukee, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall
6-Nov Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center
8-Nov Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
10-Nov Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum*
12-Nov Sacramento, CA @ Channel 24
15-Nov San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
16-Nov San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park
18-Nov Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater
20-Nov Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
23-Nov Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
24-Nov Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
25-Nov Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
26-Nov San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center at Tech Port
30-Nov Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
1-Dec Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
3-Dec Miami, FL @ The Fillmore
4-Dec Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
6-Dec Nashville, TN @ The Marathon Music Works
8-Dec Washington, DC @ Echostage
9-Dec Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
12-Dec Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall At Fenway
14-Dec Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre
15-Dec Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
16-Dec Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
*No Young Nudy
GOD DOES LIKE WORLD TOURS, 2026 EUROPE & UNITED KINGDOM DATES:
2-Mar Helsinki, Finland @ House of Culture
3-Mar Copenhagen, Denmark @ The Gray Hall
4-Mar Stockholm, Sweden @ Fryhuset Arenan
5-Mar Oslo, Norway @ Sentrum Scene
8-Mar Hamburg, Germany @ Grosse Freiheit 36
10-Mar Berlin, Germany @ Tempodrom
11-Mar Warsaw, Poland @ Progresja
13-Mar Vienna, Austria @ Gasometer
14-Mar Prague, Czech Republic @ SaSaZu
16-Mar Munich, Germany @ Muffathalle
17-Mar Milan, Italy @ Fabrique
18-Mar Zurich, Switzerland @ X-Tra
19-Mar Cologne, Germany @ Palladium
20-Mar Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique
22-Mar Frankfurt, Germany @ Zoom
23-Mar Tilburg, Netherlands @ 013 Poppodium
24-Mar Utrecht, Netherlands @ TivoliVredenburg
25-Mar Paris, France @ Salle Pleyel
28-Mar Lisbon, Portugal @ Lisboa Ao Vivo
29-Mar Madrid, Spain @ La Riviera
30-Mar Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmatazz
2-Apr London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
3-Apr Bristol, UK @ Prospect Building
6-Apr Manchester, UK @ Aviva Studios
7-Apr Dublin, Ireland @ 3Olympia Theatre
GOD DOES LIKE WORLD TOURS, 2026 AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND DATES:
13-May Auckland, New Zealand @ Shed 10
15-May Brisbane, Australia @ Riverstage
16-May Melbourne, Australia @ Margaret Court Arena
20-May Sydney, Australia @ Hordern Pavilion
23-May Perth, Australia @ Metro City
