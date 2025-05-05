10
Jim Jones Doubles Down in His Belief of Drake Being the Greatest Rapper

2025-05-05
Capo has spoken. Appearing on Way Up with Angela Yee, Jim Jones stood tall in his statement that Drake is the greatest rapper of all time, referencing “Nokia” and stating he “came back smashing.”

“You name the top rapper right now, he has helped them tremendously out in their career—by just jumping on a record or putting them on a tour,” Jones said. “Like, he’s done more for our culture than most of these people, you know what I mean? Like, if you think about it.”

But what about “losing” the beef to Kendrick Lamar? Jones said, “I mean, shit, Michael Jordan lost games too. But shit, we still consider him to be the greatest, right? Like, if LeBron don’t make it past Ant and them, would they be like, ‘LeBron is not the greatest no more?’ No, he’s still the greatest.”


