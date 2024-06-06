9
39
48
22
30
16
33
34
23
46
13
2
24
8
18
10
40
31
43
44
37
1
26
15
4
11
3
35
25
32
49
38
29
14
20
5
Jim Jones Drops A Preview Trailer For New “Too Turnt”

Jim Jones Drops A Preview Trailer For New “Too Turnt”

2024-06-06Last Updated: 2024-06-06
348 1 minute read

Jim Jones released a trailer for his latest single, “Too Turnt,” with Taylor Richard and Dilla Illa on his Instagram via Vamplife Records and EMPIRE. Jim Jones & Shula The Don directed the music video. The trailer shows Jim Jones, Taylor, and Dilla Illa living it up in the middle of a night in Miami.

See the “Too Turnt” preview HERE

The single’s release date is yet to be announced. 

Fresh off of giving an a$$ kicking in Florida’s Opa-Locka Airport to two strangers last month, Jones is still dedicated to various humanitarian efforts and has displayed his affinity for giving back to the inner city youth community through VAMP Cares.



jim jonesToo Turnt preview

Follow.ItFollow.It




Source link

2024-06-06Last Updated: 2024-06-06
348 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

[WATCH] Keefe D Appears In Court For Arraignment

[WATCH] Keefe D Appears In Court For Arraignment

2023-11-03
20 Most Insane Celebrity Rumors Ever

20 Most Insane Celebrity Rumors Ever

2024-03-23
French Montana Celebrates Major Milestones with Multiple Platinum and Gold Plaques from RIAA

French Montana Celebrates Major Milestones with Multiple Platinum and Gold Plaques from RIAA

2024-05-30
Hot Photos — See What Your Fave Celebs Are Up To This Festive Season

Hot Photos — See What Your Fave Celebs Are Up To This Festive Season

2023-12-08
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo