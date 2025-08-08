Jim Jones Summer Where You Been At

Jim Jones delivers the perfect warm-weather soundtrack with his new single “Summer Where You Been At.” Produced by 6 Figures, the track flips DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince’s classic “Summertime” into a smooth, laid-back groove. With Harlem flair and reflective bars, Jim romanticizes summer like a past love, evoking memories of good times, warm nights, and carefree energy. The song is both a tribute to the season and a call to savor its magic. Whether you’re at a cookout or on a nighttime cruise, this track sets the vibe.