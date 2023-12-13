Jodeci Announces Las Vegas Residency: ‘THE SHOW, THE AFTER PARTY, THE VEGAS RESIDENCY’

Legendary R&B group Jodeci is set to captivate Las Vegas with their highly anticipated residency, “JODECI – THE SHOW, THE AFTER PARTY, THE VEGAS RESIDENCY,” starting on March 15, 2024, at the House of Blues Las Vegas in Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

Fan pre-sale tickets kick off on Wednesday, Dec. 13, at 10 a.m. PT, with Citi cardmembers enjoying exclusive access through the Citi Entertainment program until Dec. 15 at 10 p.m. PT. Additionally, House of Blues, Live Nation, and Ticketmaster customers can participate in a pre-sale starting Thursday, Dec. 14, at 10 a.m. PT. All pre-sales conclude on Dec. 15 at 10 p.m. PT.

Tickets for the residency, promising unforgettable performances, can be purchased at HouseofBlues.com/LasVegas, MandalayBay.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling 702-632-7600. Showtime for all performances is 8:30 p.m. Don’t miss the opportunity to experience the magic of Jodeci live in Las Vegas.





