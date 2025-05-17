Joe Exotic Reveals Cancer Has Returned and Spread to Lungs

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock

Joe Exotic, the eccentric former zookeeper made famous by the Netflix series Tiger King, has revealed that his prostate cancer has returned and spread to his lungs. The 62-year-old, whose real name is Joseph Allen Maldonado, announced in an exclusive interview with RadarOnline.com.

Just weeks ago, Exotic had claimed the cancer was in remission. Now, he says the disease has not only returned but is also affecting his lungs. Despite the progression, he is refusing treatment.

“The prostate cancer is back out of remission, the lung cancer is there now,” he said, admitting he hasn’t been feeling well and has experienced frequent vomiting.

Exotic is currently serving a 21-year prison sentence for his involvement in a murder-for-hire plot targeting rival zookeeper Carole Baskin, a case that drew national attention following the explosive success of Tiger King.

Behind bars, Exotic continues to deal with declining health. He has previously voiced concerns about the prison system’s handling of his medical care, and his latest revelation raises fresh questions about his condition and the care available to him.

Despite the grim update, Exotic has not indicated any plans to seek early release based on health grounds.