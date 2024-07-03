JT Announces New Solo Mixtape ‘City Cinderella’

With summer officially here, JT (Quality Control Music/Motown) aims to top the charts again with her upcoming mixtape, City Cinderella. Set to drop on July 19, City Cinderella marks JT’s debut mixtape as a solo artist. She also revealed the stunning cover art for the 16-track project.

Last week, JT’s momentum peaked when she released the remix of her Hot 100 hit “OKAY” featuring Jeezy. After teasing fans with billboards across Atlanta featuring a Cinderella heel and a snowman, JT and Jeezy’s collaboration has proven to be a fiery and unbeatable combination.

JT has enjoyed an incredible run in 2024, with “OKAY” amassing over 40 million U.S. streams. As one-half of the acclaimed rap group City Girls, JT has solidified her status as a hip-hop powerhouse. Now, as a solo superstar, her swagger and confidence continue to impress, with Billboard naming her one of the hottest female rappers of the moment.

Beyond music, JT’s altruism shines through her JT World Help Foundation, where she partnered with local organizations to donate prom dresses to high school students. She also gifted Miss Florida her 2022 BET Awards dress for this year’s Miss America competition.

Following her successful JT Coming Club Tour, JT will perform at the ESSENCE Festival on the Coca-Cola Stage on July 5 and participate in the ESSENCE Gu’s BeautyCon Panel the following day. Additionally, she was highlighted in Ebony’s Black Music Month Freedom List.





