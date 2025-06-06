Judge Orders Social Media Personality to Halt Posts in Megan Thee Stallion Lawsuit

A Texas social media personality defending herself against a cyberstalking lawsuit brought by Megan Thee Stallion has agreed to cease public statements about the case. This decision came after the rapper’s legal team informed a Florida federal judge that such public commentary could incite violence, a concern heightened by the recent stabbing of recording artist Tory Lanez in a California prison.

Following a Zoom hearing in Miami federal court, U.S. Magistrate Judge Lisette M. Reid instructed Megan Thee Stallion’s attorney, Robert Schwartz, to draft a proposed order for Milagro Cooper, the social media personality. According to Law360, this order would prevent both parties from making public statements that attack each other or refer to the ongoing litigation.

Judge Reid addressed Cooper, who appeared without legal representation, stating, “There’s an accusation that you defamed her. So what I have to do as a judge in this case is at least contain the information that’s going around in social media from you right now on this case. And the plaintiff would be required to do the same.”

Megan Thee Stallion, whose birth name is Megan Pete, sued Cooper in 2024 in the Southern District of Florida. The lawsuit alleges that Cooper promoted an AI-generated pornographic video depicting the rapper and that Lanez was paying Cooper to disseminate falsehoods related to his trial. Pete’s claims against Cooper include cyberstalking, defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and violating a Florida statute concerning altered sexual depictions.

Schwartz asserted that Cooper continues to post defamatory content about Pete, including claims that the rapper was “involved and associated” with the stabbing. Judge Reid emphasized the need to control public discourse while the case is pending to ensure an impartial trial. Cooper also informed the court she is seeking new legal representation after her previous counsel withdrew. She has until June 27 to find new counsel and a tentative deadline of July 1 for her deposition.