Justin Timberlake Adds Second Shows to Highly-Anticipated ‘Forget Tomorrow World Tour’

In response to overwhelming fan enthusiasm, Justin Timberlake has expanded his upcoming Forget Tomorrow World Tour, returning to touring after five years. The extension includes consecutive shows in major North American cities, allowing more fans to experience Timberlake’s electrifying performances.

The newly added North American dates for the Forget Tomorrow World Tour will feature back-to-back nights in Seattle, Los Angeles, Austin, Chicago, New York, and Boston. Tickets for these added dates will be available through Verizon and Citi presales from Wednesday, January 31, to Thursday, February 1, with general on-sale starting Friday, Feb. 2, at 10 am local time on justintimberlake.com.

Citi cardmembers can access presale tickets through the Citi Entertainment program, while Verizon customers can enjoy presale access through Verizon Up. The Forget Tomorrow World Tour, produced by Live Nation, kicks off on April 29 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC, encompassing 22 cities across North America. The tour promises an unforgettable musical journey, with additional global dates in Europe and the UK to be announced soon. Timberlake’s tour is poised to be a cultural milestone, offering fans an immersive experience and showcasing his unparalleled talent on stage.

THE FORGET TOMORROW WORLD TOUR – NORTH AMERICA 2024 DATES:

Mon Apr 29 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Thu May 02 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Fri May 03 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena^ – JUST ADDED

Mon May 06 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose

Fri May 10 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena*

Tue May 14 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena San Diego*

Fri May 17 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Sat May 18 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum – JUST ADDED

Tue May 21 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Wed May 29 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

Fri May 31 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Sat Jun 01 – Austin, TX – Moody Center – JUST ADDED

Tue Jun 04 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Thu Jun 06 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Mon Jun 10 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Wed Jun 12 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

Fri Jun 14 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Sat Jun 15 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Fri Jun 21 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sat Jun 22 – Chicago, IL – United Center – JUST ADDED

Tue Jun 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wed Jun 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden – JUST ADDED

Sat Jun 29 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sun Jun 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden – JUST ADDED

Wed Jul 03 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Thu Jul 04 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Sun Jul 07 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse*

Tue Jul 09 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

Justin Timberlake returned to the Saturday Night Live stage this past weekend. One of the songs performed was “Selfish,” released last week, and he also debuted “Sanctified” with Tobe Nwigwe.

You can see both performances below.

Justin Timberlake revealed exciting news on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon as he announced his first tour in five years – The Forget Tomorrow World Tour.

“Selfish,” the lead single from the forthcoming album, features Timberlake’s signature soulful vocals and showcases his versatility as a musician. Fans can expect a dynamic performance reflecting Timberlake’s evolution since his 2018 release, Man of the Woods.

“Selfish” is crafted by a talented team including Timberlake, Louis Bell (Taylor Swift, Post Malone), Cirkut (Maroon 5, The Weeknd), Theron Thomas, and Amy Allen.

The music video, directed by Bradley J. Calder (SZA, Tinashe), offers a raw and honest portrayal of Timberlake as both an artist and an individual. By pulling back the curtain on the production process, the video seamlessly blends the line between performance and reality, bringing the introspectiveness of the song to life.





