Juvenile Drops “Hot Boy Summer” and Teases New Album Boiling PointAsk ChatGPT

2025-08-01Last Updated: 2025-08-01
Juvenile, the legendary New Orleans rapper and Cash Money Records icon, is turning up the heat with his latest single “Hot Boy Summer.” Out now on all major streaming platforms, the bounce-driven anthem kicks off what he’s calling the official “Hot Boy Summer” of 2025.

The high-energy track, featuring B.G. and Jacquees, sets the tone for the season and previews what’s to come on Juvie’s upcoming album Boiling Point, due this fall. Shot in the heart of New Orleans, the “Hot Boy Summer” video celebrates Juvenile’s roots with lively visuals, bold energy, and classic Southern flavor.

Currently on tour with Cash Money Records for its 30th anniversary, Juvenile is performing alongside Birdman, Mannie Fresh, and B.G., keeping the legacy alive while making way for a new chapter.


