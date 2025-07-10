Kai Cenat and Keith Lee Secure Spots on Coveted TIME100 Creators List

This is a significant development. TIME has officially unveiled its first-ever TIME100 Creators list, and two of the most talked-about names in culture—Kai Cenat and Keith Lee—have earned their place among the digital elite. The new list recognizes the powerhouses shaping conversation and culture across the internet, with Cenat front and center as one of the featured “Titans.”

At just 23, Cenat continues to break boundaries in streaming, redefining what success looks like for a generation raised on content. Speaking to TIME in his global cover story, he broke down his mission. “We’re showing people that if you be yourself, people are going to f**k with you,” he said. “As a streamer, you’re not in a box. You’re not trapped. You can talk however you want.”

Get how Cenat touched on the shifting landscape of career dreams in Black communities. “Before, it was either go rap, go hoop, get into sports, or trap and drug deal,” he said. “Now people are saving up to go get a PC to stay at home and work on their craft—and that’s beautiful.”

In fairness, many young Black Americans aspire to be doctors and lawyers, but we get what Kai is saying.

As reported, alongside Cenat and Lee, the list features other digital stars, including Khaby Lame, Wisdom Kaye, IShowSpeed, and Quenlin Blackwell. In total, creators from 15 different countries were highlighted, with influence that spans TikTok, YouTube, Twitch, Instagram, X, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, LinkedIn, and Substack.

TIME editor-in-chief Sam Jacobs explained the reasoning behind the list, noting the dramatic shift in how people consume, communicate, and create. “Led by changes in consumer behavior, accelerated during the pandemic, digital creators, the entrepreneurs who have built businesses through significant online followings, have emerged to shape our culture,” Jacobs said. “They are changing what we watch, how we spend our time, what we buy, and how we vote.”

Way big. Like we said.