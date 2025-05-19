Kai Cenat to Direct Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR’s “Somebody Loves Me” Video, Fans Invited to Collaborate
Kai Cenat announced during a recent stream that he will direct the official music video for Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR’s track “Somebody Loves Me.”
The collaboration marks a significant milestone for the streamer-turned-director and invites fans to play a creative role in the project. Supporters are encouraged to submit short video clips or innovative ideas for inclusion in the final video.
Submissions can be sent to [email protected]. The deadline to participate is May 24, 2025.