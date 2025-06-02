Kanye West Expresses Regret, Admits He ‘Dreams’ Of Apologizing To JAY-Z

Kanye West has publicly expressed remorse for his past behavior toward longtime collaborator and former mentor Jay-Z. In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), West admitted the fallout of their strained relationship has haunted him, writing, “All my dreams have been about apologizing to Jay Z.”

The statement follows a series of deeply offensive rants West made earlier this year, in which he insulted Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s children, specifically targeting their twins, Rumi and Sir. In one since-deleted post, West referred to the children using a derogatory slur, writing, “WAIT HAS ANYONE EVER SEEN JAY Z AND BEYONCE’S YOUNGER KIDS. THEY’RE RETARDED. NO LIKE LITERALLY. AND THIS IS WHY ARTIFICIAL INSEMINATION IS A BLESSING. HAVING RETARDED CHILDREN IS A CHOICE.”

Though he later removed the post, West offered a justification that only compounded the offense: “I TOOK THE POST ABOUT JAY Z AND BEYONCE’S FAMILY DOWN… BECAUSE THERE WAS A POSSIBILITY OF MY TWITTER BEING CANCELLED… I TOOK IT DOWN LIKE DOWN SYNDROME. GET IT. AM I RIGHT. F*** THE WORLD.”

He then continued his attacks in a string of increasingly erratic posts, stating, “AT LEAST JAY Z AND BEYONCÉ GET TO RAISE THEIR RETARDED ASS KIDS. AIN’T NO CELEBRITY EVER SAID NOTHING TO COME TO MY AID WHEN IT CAME TO THESE WHITE WOMEN TAKING MY KIDS… F*** JAY Z AND HIS WHOLE FAMILY.”

In his tirade, West also pushed back against the perception that Jay-Z influenced his decision to delete the posts, writing, “NOW THAT YOU THINK JAY Z P**** ASS MADE ME TAKE IT DOWN I GOT TO DOUBLE DOWN.”

Although the barrage of offensive comments sparked widespread backlash, Jay-Z has not publicly responded to West’s attacks.

Now, months later, West’s striking yet straightforward confession of regret suggests a possible change in perspective. Whether it signals the start of an effort to repair the fractured relationship or is merely a fleeting moment of introspection remains to be seen.