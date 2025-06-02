39
38
24
37
3
30
9
31
8
11
18
32
29
46
4
43
13
10
40
49
44
2
1
14
34
35
25
16
23
33
20
26
15
48
5
22
Kanye West Expresses Regret, Admits He ‘Dreams’ Of Apologizing To JAY-Z

Kanye West Expresses Regret, Admits He ‘Dreams’ Of Apologizing To JAY-Z

2025-06-02Last Updated: 2025-06-02
342 1 minute read

Kanye West has publicly expressed remorse for his past behavior toward longtime collaborator and former mentor Jay-Z. In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), West admitted the fallout of their strained relationship has haunted him, writing, “All my dreams have been about apologizing to Jay Z.”

The statement follows a series of deeply offensive rants West made earlier this year, in which he insulted Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s children, specifically targeting their twins, Rumi and Sir. In one since-deleted post, West referred to the children using a derogatory slur, writing, “WAIT HAS ANYONE EVER SEEN JAY Z AND BEYONCE’S YOUNGER KIDS. THEY’RE RETARDED. NO LIKE LITERALLY. AND THIS IS WHY ARTIFICIAL INSEMINATION IS A BLESSING. HAVING RETARDED CHILDREN IS A CHOICE.”

Though he later removed the post, West offered a justification that only compounded the offense: “I TOOK THE POST ABOUT JAY Z AND BEYONCE’S FAMILY DOWN… BECAUSE THERE WAS A POSSIBILITY OF MY TWITTER BEING CANCELLED… I TOOK IT DOWN LIKE DOWN SYNDROME. GET IT. AM I RIGHT. F*** THE WORLD.”

He then continued his attacks in a string of increasingly erratic posts, stating, “AT LEAST JAY Z AND BEYONCÉ GET TO RAISE THEIR RETARDED ASS KIDS. AIN’T NO CELEBRITY EVER SAID NOTHING TO COME TO MY AID WHEN IT CAME TO THESE WHITE WOMEN TAKING MY KIDS… F*** JAY Z AND HIS WHOLE FAMILY.”

In his tirade, West also pushed back against the perception that Jay-Z influenced his decision to delete the posts, writing, “NOW THAT YOU THINK JAY Z P**** ASS MADE ME TAKE IT DOWN I GOT TO DOUBLE DOWN.”

Although the barrage of offensive comments sparked widespread backlash, Jay-Z has not publicly responded to West’s attacks.

Now, months later, West’s striking yet straightforward confession of regret suggests a possible change in perspective. Whether it signals the start of an effort to repair the fractured relationship or is merely a fleeting moment of introspection remains to be seen.


Source link

2025-06-02Last Updated: 2025-06-02
342 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

French Montana Donates 500 Canoes To Community Built On Stilts In Lagos, Nigeria

French Montana Donates 500 Canoes To Community Built On Stilts In Lagos, Nigeria

2023-09-08
Former Law Enforcement Officer Faces Backlash After Road Rage Altercation Turns Racial

Former Law Enforcement Officer Faces Backlash After Road Rage Altercation Turns Racial

2023-10-22
Cardi B Says She Will Enjoy Her Summer: ‘NO Album This Year’

Cardi B Says She Will Enjoy Her Summer: ‘NO Album This Year’

2024-05-15
Robert Glasper Details Creating ‘In December’ with Ebro Darden

Robert Glasper Details Creating ‘In December’ with Ebro Darden

2023-11-16
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo