Kanye West Sued for Sexual Harassment by Former Personal Assistant

Kanye West is the subject of a sexual harassment lawsuit from his ex-personal assistant, who states Ye fired her after sending her sexual texts and videos.

According to TMZ, the former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, stated she was an OnlyFans model before working for Ye, earning $1 million a year. She was hired in July 2021 while Ye was putting together the Donda album.

Pisciotta stated after the album, Ye requested she delete her OnlyFans account to become more “God Like” with the promise of a $1 million payday to do so, which she obliged.

After that agreement, Pisciotta sent her wild text messages, including:

“See my problem is I be wanting to f— but then after I f— I want a girl to tell me how hard they been f—ed while I’m f—ing them. Then I want her to cheat on me …”

Pisciotta also stated additional messages came with fantasies of women and another stating, “Is my dick racist?”

Pisciotta also stated Ye would masturbate with phone calls and also asked about her boyfriend’s penis size. The lawsuit also included a run of texts, sexual videos, and pictures, including 2 of Ye engaged in sexual acts with a model.

Pisciotta was fired in October 2022 but was offered a $3 million severance pay that was never paid. She is now suing for breach of contract, sexual harassment, wrongful termination, and a hostile work environment.





