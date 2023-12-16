Kanye West Targets Jewish People in Latest Rant, Name Drops Drake, Hitler, JAY-Z & More

Rantin’ Ye is back. While in Las Vegas for the latest of his Vultures raves, Ye was surrounded by people when he unleashed his latest rant, screaming, “Jesus Christ, Hitler, Ye! Sponsor that!” Ye would also recall his past antisemitic statements of Jewish people owning and managing essential institutions.

But he didn’t stop there; Ye would also return to the attack of fashion stapes, screaming at Balenciaga, Gap, and Louis Vuitton. He also aimed at Donald Trump, stating both Larry Hoover and Jeff Fort should be freed from prison to get his support for the president.

At one point, Ye seemed to reference his daughter North West, stating, “My daughter ripped up the mother f**king couches in the house to be able to be with me right now.”

You can hear all the madness below.

