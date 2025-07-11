18
Katt Williams Talks Club Shay Shay Interview on Carmelo Anthony’s 7PM in Brooklyn

2025-07-11Last Updated: 2025-07-11
356 1 minute read

Comedian Katt Williams appeared on the latest episode of 7PM in Brooklyn, a Wave Original, hosted by NBA legend Carmelo Anthony, to unpack the impact and intention behind his viral Club Shay Shay interview earlier this year.

Calling it “the biggest interview in YouTube history,” Williams reflected on the preparation and fallout. “All Shannon was going to get was a blessing,” he told Carmelo, clarifying that he came to deliver the truth, not controversy. Williams emphasized that he felt a responsibility to respond after multiple comedians had referenced him negatively on public platforms.

“Once six or seven of you have made the same violation, it’s my job as the king to show up and chastise thee,” Williams said. He described his appearance as restoring order, not stirring drama.

Williams dismissed the idea that he owed Shannon Sharpe any apology, pointing out that the conversation lacked any prior conflict or personal disrespect from his side. “I am the person being crossed in this situation,” he said.

While standing firm in his words, Williams made clear that his criticism of the comedy fraternity wasn’t personal. “As a comedian, I think [Sharpe] does a great job,” he said. “He’s a storyteller. I’m not insecure, and I’m quick to say I’m sorry when it’s warranted.”

You can hear the interview about the interview below.


