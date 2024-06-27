Kaytranada: A ‘Timeless’ Milestone for LGBTQ+ Visibility in Hip-Hop

Kaytranada has had us dancing to his mixes since his reign over SoundCloud almost a decade ago. His music embodies the importance of approaching hip-hop without monolithic preconceptions. A Canadian native, his beats forged a path to blend musical genres and push the bounds of what a hip-hop producer could be or sound like. He also highlights another important intersection in the hip-hop cultural landscape: that is, with the LQBTQ+ community.

In a deeply personal interview with The Fader in 2016, Kaytranada courageously shared his coming out story, stating, “I don’t call myself straight, I don’t call myself gay, it’s just me… But, I guess, I am gay.” Almost eight years ago, he expressed living with his deep depression and frustration for years until he finally relieved by coming out to his family and eventually the greater public via his interview.

His openness about his sexuality marked a significant moment in hip-hop, challenging stereotypes in a genre historically rooted in masculinity. For decades, hip-hop has grappled with issues of identity and representation. Yet, slowly but surely, voices like Kaytranada’s have begun to emerge, pushing boundaries and expanding the horizons of hip-hop’s cultural landscape.

Although a leader in the house and hip-hop production space, Kaytranada’s story is not just about music; it’s about courage, visibility, and the power to reshape narratives. Born Louis Kevin Celestin, Kaytranada began to create buzz with his hit SoundCloud mixes “If” and “Sock It To Me,” following with his first album, 99.9% released in 2016. After releasing Bubba, which won the Grammy for Best Dance/Electronic Album in 2021, we knew Kay was here to stay.

Released in 2019, Bubba exemplifies his ability to seamlessly blend electronic, R&B, and hip-hop. His true talent lies in pairing infectious beats and soulful collaborations with artists like Estelle, Durand Bernarr, and Charlotte Day Wilson. From the infectious grooves of “10%” featuring Kali Uchis to the smooth vibes of “Midsection” with Pharrell Williams, each track on Bubba brought something unique, proving there would be no sophomore slump for the producer.

Kay’s latest album, Timeless, released on June 7th, continues to showcase his evolution as an artist. Including 17 tracks and four bonus tracks, the album offers a diverse range of guest vocalists, such as Sir and Don Toliver, and explores disco, soul, and hip-hop influences. One featured artist is especially dear to Kaytranada, his brother, Lou Phelps, who appears rapping on the album’s third track, “Call U Up.” Timeless demonstrates Kaytranada’s deep versatility and is a fierce competitor to his previous projects.

In an interesting move, Kaytranada began his tour in Paris on June 1, six days before the release of his latest project. Timeless tour dates will continue throughout the summer, promising an exciting musical experience for fans.

One special tour date, Kaytranada will join PinkPantheress, Rick Ross, and others at the III Points Festival in Miami this coming October. After collaborating on “Snap My Finger” on Timeless, fans are eager to see the musical chemistry between Kay and PinkPantheress in person. This upcoming performance also signifies Kaytranada’s return to the III Points lineup after a three-year hiatus.

In a recent Rolling Stone interview, Kaytranada reflected on his journey, acknowledging his growth in confidence and leadership within the studio. He admitted, “I think I’m kind of shy… It took me a while to understand, OK, I got to be the one that says ‘Do it like this.’” His personal and professional evolution is felt in his music, reflecting emotions over beats that resonate deeply with listeners.

He also commented on hip-hop’s growth within the LGBTQ+ community, “Now, we got Lil Nas X and rappers from the LGBT community just coming out. R&B artists, too,” he says. “It’s more acceptable and more welcome. I heard Snoop and Dr. Dre were performing at Pride in L.A. That’s crazy.”

As he continues to push boundaries and inspire others, we are witnessing Kaytranda’s personal and professional growth in real time; emotions reflect through his music over dope beats. With Pride Month coming to a close this year, Kaytranada’s story resonates deeply, symbolizing progress and acceptance within the industry. Artists like Kaytranada, Syd, and Lil Nas X pave the way for broader inclusion and diversity in hip-hop.





