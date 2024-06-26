39
Kehlani on Her Ex YG Dating Saweetie: ‘They Make So Much Sense’

2024-06-26Last Updated: 2024-06-26
340 1 minute read

Kehlani is promoting her album, but she was asked about her old flame, YG, and his new relationship with Saweetie. Speaking with Ness Nitty, Kehlani wondered why she would care because she is living her best life as a lesbian.

“I’m a lesbian. Why would I care about my male…?” she stated. “I also don’t care what any of my exes are doing. Male, female, anything. My goal is everybody to be happy. Even when I’m with someone, if we decide that we’re not mutually happy, we really shouldn’t be together and we should go be with people who make us happy. That’s what I want and I love Saweetie, she’s so cool and so fine. And they make so much sense.”

During their set at Rolling Loud California, YG and Saweetie gave off big bae energy and professed their love.

“I love you girl,” YG said to Saweetie as she began to leave the stage.

Neither artist has made an official statement. You can see the moment below.



