Ken Carson Claims First Billboard No. 1 with ‘More Chaos’

Ken Carson has officially earned his first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart with the release of More Chaos, marking a major breakthrough for the Atlanta-born rapper. Released via Opium/Interscope Records, the project debuted with over 59,500 equivalent album units—Carson’s biggest debut yet.

More Chaos marks Carson’s first top 10 album, following his 2023 effort A Great Chaos (No. 11) and 2022’s X (No. 115). The new album also soared to the top of Apple Music’s All-Genre chart, Spotify’s Global and U.S. rankings, and the HITS Top 50, while amassing 21 million streams on its first day alone.

Described by Carson as a blend of rap, punk, and electronic influences—or simply, “chaos”—the album serves as a sonic evolution of his signature style. Much of it was recorded during his 80-date tour, with finishing touches laid down during intense sessions in Los Angeles.

Production credits include longtime collaborators Starboy, Lil 88, F1LTHY, Outtatown, Lucian, and legion. On release night, Carson delivered an extra surprise: a bonus track titled “Off The Meter,” uniting Opium artists Playboi Carti and Destroy Lonely for the label’s first official collaboration.

Carson also dropped the video for “Money Spread,” further cementing More Chaos as a defining moment in his fast-rising career.