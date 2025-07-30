The Source |Kendrick Lamar And Beyoncé Land On The Soundtrack Of New Leonardo DiCaprio Film

Kendrick Lamar and Beyoncé’s powerful anthem “Freedom” sets the tone for the trailer of the upcoming Leonardo DiCaprio film One Battle After Another.

Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, the film features a star-studded cast including DiCaprio, Teyana Taylor, Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, and Regina Hall. The story follows DiCaprio and Taylor as former revolutionaries on the run from a white supremacist police officer, with “Freedom” serving as a bold and fitting backdrop to the high-stakes narrative.

While the song appears prominently in the trailer, it remains unconfirmed whether it will be featured in the final cut of the film.

One Battle After Another is slated to debut in theaters on September 26th.