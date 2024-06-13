23
Kendrick Lamar And Drake Diss Tracks Sold As Cassette Tape Collectible

2024-06-13Last Updated: 2024-06-13
333 1 minute read

Kendrick and Drake’s beef has become so historic within the culture, that some bright minded entrepreneur created the idea of packaging the entire series of diss tracks between Drizzy and K.Dot on a cassette tape and selling it as a collectible item for authentic Hip Hop aficionados.

X(formerly Twitter) user @3ternalsirenity posted a pic of the attractively packaged cassette on X yesterday(June 11) complete with a $199.99 price tag, but it was discovered that Tape Head City is selling it on their website for $16 (plus shipping).

The Certified Lover Boy bombed first with “First Person Shooter” featuring J. Col last year with a subliminal shot at Kendrick, who hit back with a feature verse of his own on Metro Boomin’ and Future’s “Like That”. Drake’s second effort was “Push Ups(Drop And Gimme 50)”, which was succeeded by Dot’s “Euphoria.” Soonafter, “Family Matters,” “Taylor Made Freestyle” and “Meet The Grahams” were just prequels to Kendrick’s monstrous smash “Not Like Us”, which seemed to have ended the battle.

Drizzy’s “Taylor Made Freestyle” is no longer available online as the 6 God had to remove it from all platforms after the Tupac estate issued a cease and desist letter to the former Disney star for his unauthorized use of ‘Pac’s voice.

Thus far, the last offering from either side was Drizzy’s “The Heart Part 6.”.



drake vs. kendrick

Source link

