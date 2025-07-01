Kendrick Lamar Adds Latin America Dates to Grand National Tour

Following a string of sold-out shows in North America and upcoming dates with SZA in Europe, Kendrick Lamar is bringing his Grand National Tour to Latin America. The pgLang and Live Nation-produced tour will stop in major soccer stadiums this fall across Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Chile.

The announcement follows growing demand for Lamar’s global return to the stage. CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso will serve as direct support for all Latin American shows, adding regional flair to the international run.

Tour dates include Mexico City on September 23, Bogotá on September 27, São Paulo on September 30, Buenos Aires on October 4, and Santiago on October 7. Tickets go on sale in each market starting July 1 and are available at grandnationaltour.com.

With unforgettable performances and record-breaking success already behind him, Kendrick Lamar’s upcoming run through Latin America promises to be another landmark chapter in the Grand National Tour.