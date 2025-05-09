Kendrick Lamar Leads BET Awards 2025 Nominations

BET has announced the nominees for the BET Awards 2025, with Kendrick Lamar topping the list with ten impressive nominations. The nominations highlight outstanding Black achievement and creativity across music, television, film, and sports. The BET Voting Academy, a distinguished group of professionals and influencers within the entertainment industry, selected the honorees.

Following closely behind Lamar, Doechii, Drake, Future, and GloRilla each garnered six nominations. Metro Boomin secured five nominations, while SZA and The Weeknd each received four.

Kendrick Lamar’s nominations include ‘Album of the Year’ for GNX, ‘Video of the Year’ for “Not Like Us,” three ‘Viewer’s Choice Award’ nods for “Not Like Us,” “Luther,” featuring SZA, and “Like That” with Future & Metro Boomin, three ‘Best Collaboration’ nods for “Like That,” “30 for 30,” and “Luther,” featuring SZA, ‘Video Director of the Year’ with Dave Free, and ‘Best Male Hip Hop Artist.’

Doechii’s six nominations include ‘Album of the Year’ for Alligator Bites Never Heal, ‘Video of the Year’ and ‘Viewer’s Choice Award’ for “Denial is a River,” ‘BET Her’ for “Bloom,” ‘Best Collaboration’ for “Alter Ego” featuring JT, and ‘Best Female Hip Hop Artist.’

Drake’s six nominations include ‘Album of the Year’ for $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, ‘Video of the Year’ for “Family Matters,” ‘Viewer’s Choice Award’ for “Nokia,” ‘Best Group’ with “Drake & PartyNextDoor,” ‘Best Male R&B/Pop Artist’ and ‘Best Male Hip Hop Artist.’

Future’s six nominations include ‘Album of the Year’ for We Don’t Trust You with Metro Boomin, ‘Video of the Year’ for “Type Shit” with Metro Boomin, Travis Scott & Playboi Carti, ‘Best Collaboration’ and ‘Viewer’s Choice Award’ for “Like That” with Metro Boomin featuring Kendrick Lamar, ‘Best Group’ with “Future & Metro Boomin,” and Best Male Hip Hop Artist.

GloRilla’s six nominations include ‘Album of the Year’ for Glorious, ‘Viewer’s Choice Award’ for “TGIF”, ‘Best Collaboration’ for “Sticky” with Tyler, The Creator, Sexyy Red and Lil Wayne, the ‘Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award’ for “Rain Down On Me,” ‘Best Female Hip Hop Artist’, and ‘BET Her’ for “In My Bag” with FLO.

SZA and The Weeknd each earned four nominations, while Arya Starr, Chris Brown, Lil Wayne, Maverick City Music, Playboi Carti, Teddy Swims, and Tyler, The Creator each received three nominations.

Voting for the “BET Awards” 2025 Viewer’s Choice Award will open soon.

The 25th anniversary of the “BET Awards,” themed “Culture’s Biggest Night,” will broadcast live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Monday, June 9, 2025, at 8 pm ET/PT. This milestone event will celebrate 25 years of Black cultural excellence.

Fans can also register for the free, 2-day BETX Fan Fest at BETExperience.com. The “BET Experience” 2025 is co-produced by Live Nation Urban. Media interested in covering the event can apply for credentials via the “BET Awards” 2025 Media Application link. Connie Orlando and Jamal Noisette from BET will oversee the show, and Jesse Collins Entertainment will produce it.

Album of the Year

$Ome $Exy $Ongs 4 U – Drake & PartyNextDoor

11:11 Deluxe – Chris Brown

Alligator Bites Never Heal – Doechii

Cowboy Carter – Beyoncé

Glorious – GloRilla

GNX – Kendrick Lamar

Hurry Up Tomorrow – The Weeknd

We Don’t Trust You – Future & Metro Boomin

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Ari Lennox

Ayra Starr

Coco Jones

Kehlani

Muni Long

Summer Walker

SZA

Victoria Monét

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Bruno Mars

Chris Brown

Drake

Fridayy

Leon Thomas

Teddy Swims

The Weeknd

Usher

Best Group

41

Common & Pete Rock

Drake & PartyNextDoor

FLO

Future & Metro Boomin

Jacquees & Dej Loaf

Larry June, 2 Chainz, The Alchemist

Maverick City Music

Best Collaboration

“30 For 30” – SZA Feat. Kendrick Lamar

“Alter Ego” – Doechii Feat. JT

“Are You Even Real” – Teddy Swims Feat. Givēon

“Beckham” – Dee Billz Feat. Kyle Richh, Kai Swervo, Kj Swervo

“Bless” – Lil Wayne, Wheezy & Young Thug

“Like That” – Future & Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar

“Luther” – Kendrick Lamar & SZA

“Sticky” – Tyler, the Creator Feat. GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne

“Timeless” – The Weeknd Feat. Playboi Carti

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Doechii

Doja Cat

GloRilla

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Rapsody

Sexyy Red

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

BigXthaPlug

Bossman Dlow

Burna Boy

Drake

Future

Kendrick Lamar

Key Glock

Lil Wayne

Tyler, the Creator

Video of the Year

“3AM in ToKEYo” – Key Glock

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – Shaboozey

“After Hours” – Kehlani

“Denial Is A River” – Doechii

“Family Matters” – Drake

“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar

“Timeless” – The Weeknd Feat. Playboi Carti

“Type Shit” – Future, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott & Playboi Carti

Video Director of the Year

Anderson .Paak

B Pace Productions & Jacquees

Benny Boom

Cactus Jack

Cole Bennett

Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar

Dave Meyers

Foggieraw

Tyler, the Creator

Best New Artist

41

Ayra Starr

BigXthaPlug

Bossman Dlow

Dee Billz

Leon Thomas

October London

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

“A God (There Is)” – Common & Pete Rock Feat. Jennifer Hudson

“Amen” – Pastor Mike Jr.

“Better Days” – Fridayy

“Church Doors (Terry Hunter Remix)” – Yolanda Adams Feat. Sir The Baptist & Donald Lawrence

“Constant” – Maverick City Music, Jordin Sparks, Chandler Moore & Anthony Gargiula

“Deserve To Win” – Tamela Mann

“Faith” – Rapsody

“Rain Down on Me” – GloRilla Feat. Kirk Franklin, Maverick City Music

Viewer’s Choice Award

“Residuals” – Chris Brown

“Denial Is A River” – Doechii

“Nokia” – Drake

“Like That” – Future & Metro Boomin Feat. Kendrick Lamar

“TGIF” – GloRilla

“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar

“Luther” – Kendrick Lamar & SZA

“Brokey” – Latto

Best International Act

Any Gabrielly (Brazil)

Ayra Starr (Nigeria)

Bashy (United Kingdom)

Black Sherif (Ghana)

Ezra Collective (United Kingdom)

Joé Dwèt Filé (France)

Mc Luanna (Brazil)

Rema (Nigeria)

Sdm (France)

Tyla (South Africa)

Uncle Waffles (Swaziland)

Best New International Act

Abigail Chams (Tanzania)

Ajuliacosta (Brazil)

Amabbi (Brazil)

Dlala Thukzin (South Africa)

Dr Yaro (France)

kwn (United Kingdom)

Maglera Doe Boy (South Africa)

Merveille (France)

Odeal (United Kingdom)

Shallipopi (Nigeria)

TxC (South Africa)

BET Her

“Beautiful People” – Mary J. Blige

“Blackbiird” – Beyoncé Feat. Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, Tiera Kennedy & Reyna Roberts

“Bloom” – Doechii

“Burning” – Tems

“Defying Gravity” – Cynthia Erivo Feat. Ariana Grande

“Heart of a Woman” – Summer Walker

“Hold On” – Tems

“In My Bag” FLO & GloRilla

Best Movie

Bad Boys: Ride Or Die

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F

Luther: Never Too Much

Mufasa: The Lion King

One Of Them Days

Rebel Ridge

The Piano Lesson

The Six Triple Eight

Best Actor

Aaron Pierre

Aldis Hodge

Anthony Mackie

Colman Domingo

Denzel Washington

Jamie Foxx

Joey Bada$$

Kevin Hart

Sterling K. Brown

Will Smith

Best Actress

Andra Day

Angela Bassett

Coco Jones

Cynthia Erivo

Keke Palmer

Kerry Washington

Quinta Brunson

Viola Davis

Zendaya

YoungStars Award

Akira Akbar

Blue Ivy Carter

Graceyn “Gracie” Hollingsworth

Heiress Harris

Melody Hurd

Thaddeus J. Mixson

Tyrik Johnson

Vanvan

Sportswoman of the Year Award

A’ja Wilson

Angel Reese

Claressa Shields

Coco Gauff

Dawn Staley

Flau’jae Johnson

Juju Watkins

Sha’Carri Richardson

Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year Award