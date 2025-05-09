Kendrick Lamar Leads BET Awards 2025 Nominations
BET has announced the nominees for the BET Awards 2025, with Kendrick Lamar topping the list with ten impressive nominations. The nominations highlight outstanding Black achievement and creativity across music, television, film, and sports. The BET Voting Academy, a distinguished group of professionals and influencers within the entertainment industry, selected the honorees.
Following closely behind Lamar, Doechii, Drake, Future, and GloRilla each garnered six nominations. Metro Boomin secured five nominations, while SZA and The Weeknd each received four.
Kendrick Lamar’s nominations include ‘Album of the Year’ for GNX, ‘Video of the Year’ for “Not Like Us,” three ‘Viewer’s Choice Award’ nods for “Not Like Us,” “Luther,” featuring SZA, and “Like That” with Future & Metro Boomin, three ‘Best Collaboration’ nods for “Like That,” “30 for 30,” and “Luther,” featuring SZA, ‘Video Director of the Year’ with Dave Free, and ‘Best Male Hip Hop Artist.’
Doechii’s six nominations include ‘Album of the Year’ for Alligator Bites Never Heal, ‘Video of the Year’ and ‘Viewer’s Choice Award’ for “Denial is a River,” ‘BET Her’ for “Bloom,” ‘Best Collaboration’ for “Alter Ego” featuring JT, and ‘Best Female Hip Hop Artist.’
Drake’s six nominations include ‘Album of the Year’ for $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, ‘Video of the Year’ for “Family Matters,” ‘Viewer’s Choice Award’ for “Nokia,” ‘Best Group’ with “Drake & PartyNextDoor,” ‘Best Male R&B/Pop Artist’ and ‘Best Male Hip Hop Artist.’
Future’s six nominations include ‘Album of the Year’ for We Don’t Trust You with Metro Boomin, ‘Video of the Year’ for “Type Shit” with Metro Boomin, Travis Scott & Playboi Carti, ‘Best Collaboration’ and ‘Viewer’s Choice Award’ for “Like That” with Metro Boomin featuring Kendrick Lamar, ‘Best Group’ with “Future & Metro Boomin,” and Best Male Hip Hop Artist.
GloRilla’s six nominations include ‘Album of the Year’ for Glorious, ‘Viewer’s Choice Award’ for “TGIF”, ‘Best Collaboration’ for “Sticky” with Tyler, The Creator, Sexyy Red and Lil Wayne, the ‘Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award’ for “Rain Down On Me,” ‘Best Female Hip Hop Artist’, and ‘BET Her’ for “In My Bag” with FLO.
SZA and The Weeknd each earned four nominations, while Arya Starr, Chris Brown, Lil Wayne, Maverick City Music, Playboi Carti, Teddy Swims, and Tyler, The Creator each received three nominations.
Voting for the “BET Awards” 2025 Viewer’s Choice Award will open soon.
The 25th anniversary of the “BET Awards,” themed “Culture’s Biggest Night,” will broadcast live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Monday, June 9, 2025, at 8 pm ET/PT. This milestone event will celebrate 25 years of Black cultural excellence.
Fans can also register for the free, 2-day BETX Fan Fest at BETExperience.com. The “BET Experience” 2025 is co-produced by Live Nation Urban. Media interested in covering the event can apply for credentials via the “BET Awards” 2025 Media Application link. Connie Orlando and Jamal Noisette from BET will oversee the show, and Jesse Collins Entertainment will produce it.
Album of the Year
- $Ome $Exy $Ongs 4 U – Drake & PartyNextDoor
- 11:11 Deluxe – Chris Brown
- Alligator Bites Never Heal – Doechii
- Cowboy Carter – Beyoncé
- Glorious – GloRilla
- GNX – Kendrick Lamar
- Hurry Up Tomorrow – The Weeknd
- We Don’t Trust You – Future & Metro Boomin
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
- Ari Lennox
- Ayra Starr
- Coco Jones
- Kehlani
- Muni Long
- Summer Walker
- SZA
- Victoria Monét
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
- Bruno Mars
- Chris Brown
- Drake
- Fridayy
- Leon Thomas
- Teddy Swims
- The Weeknd
- Usher
Best Group
- 41
- Common & Pete Rock
- Drake & PartyNextDoor
- FLO
- Future & Metro Boomin
- Jacquees & Dej Loaf
- Larry June, 2 Chainz, The Alchemist
- Maverick City Music
Best Collaboration
- “30 For 30” – SZA Feat. Kendrick Lamar
- “Alter Ego” – Doechii Feat. JT
- “Are You Even Real” – Teddy Swims Feat. Givēon
- “Beckham” – Dee Billz Feat. Kyle Richh, Kai Swervo, Kj Swervo
- “Bless” – Lil Wayne, Wheezy & Young Thug
- “Like That” – Future & Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar
- “Luther” – Kendrick Lamar & SZA
- “Sticky” – Tyler, the Creator Feat. GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne
- “Timeless” – The Weeknd Feat. Playboi Carti
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
- Cardi B
- Doechii
- Doja Cat
- GloRilla
- Latto
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Nicki Minaj
- Rapsody
- Sexyy Red
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
- BigXthaPlug
- Bossman Dlow
- Burna Boy
- Drake
- Future
- Kendrick Lamar
- Key Glock
- Lil Wayne
- Tyler, the Creator
Video of the Year
- “3AM in ToKEYo” – Key Glock
- “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – Shaboozey
- “After Hours” – Kehlani
- “Denial Is A River” – Doechii
- “Family Matters” – Drake
- “Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar
- “Timeless” – The Weeknd Feat. Playboi Carti
- “Type Shit” – Future, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott & Playboi Carti
Video Director of the Year
- Anderson .Paak
- B Pace Productions & Jacquees
- Benny Boom
- Cactus Jack
- Cole Bennett
- Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar
- Dave Meyers
- Foggieraw
- Tyler, the Creator
Best New Artist
- 41
- Ayra Starr
- BigXthaPlug
- Bossman Dlow
- Dee Billz
- Leon Thomas
- October London
- Shaboozey
- Teddy Swims
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
- “A God (There Is)” – Common & Pete Rock Feat. Jennifer Hudson
- “Amen” – Pastor Mike Jr.
- “Better Days” – Fridayy
- “Church Doors (Terry Hunter Remix)” – Yolanda Adams Feat. Sir The Baptist & Donald Lawrence
- “Constant” – Maverick City Music, Jordin Sparks, Chandler Moore & Anthony Gargiula
- “Deserve To Win” – Tamela Mann
- “Faith” – Rapsody
- “Rain Down on Me” – GloRilla Feat. Kirk Franklin, Maverick City Music
Viewer’s Choice Award
- “Residuals” – Chris Brown
- “Denial Is A River” – Doechii
- “Nokia” – Drake
- “Like That” – Future & Metro Boomin Feat. Kendrick Lamar
- “TGIF” – GloRilla
- “Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar
- “Luther” – Kendrick Lamar & SZA
- “Brokey” – Latto
Best International Act
- Any Gabrielly (Brazil)
- Ayra Starr (Nigeria)
- Bashy (United Kingdom)
- Black Sherif (Ghana)
- Ezra Collective (United Kingdom)
- Joé Dwèt Filé (France)
- Mc Luanna (Brazil)
- Rema (Nigeria)
- Sdm (France)
- Tyla (South Africa)
- Uncle Waffles (Swaziland)
Best New International Act
- Abigail Chams (Tanzania)
- Ajuliacosta (Brazil)
- Amabbi (Brazil)
- Dlala Thukzin (South Africa)
- Dr Yaro (France)
- kwn (United Kingdom)
- Maglera Doe Boy (South Africa)
- Merveille (France)
- Odeal (United Kingdom)
- Shallipopi (Nigeria)
- TxC (South Africa)
BET Her
- “Beautiful People” – Mary J. Blige
- “Blackbiird” – Beyoncé Feat. Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, Tiera Kennedy & Reyna Roberts
- “Bloom” – Doechii
- “Burning” – Tems
- “Defying Gravity” – Cynthia Erivo Feat. Ariana Grande
- “Heart of a Woman” – Summer Walker
- “Hold On” – Tems
- “In My Bag” FLO & GloRilla
Best Movie
- Bad Boys: Ride Or Die
- Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F
- Luther: Never Too Much
- Mufasa: The Lion King
- One Of Them Days
- Rebel Ridge
- The Piano Lesson
- The Six Triple Eight
Best Actor
- Aaron Pierre
- Aldis Hodge
- Anthony Mackie
- Colman Domingo
- Denzel Washington
- Jamie Foxx
- Joey Bada$$
- Kevin Hart
- Sterling K. Brown
- Will Smith
Best Actress
- Andra Day
- Angela Bassett
- Coco Jones
- Cynthia Erivo
- Keke Palmer
- Kerry Washington
- Quinta Brunson
- Viola Davis
- Zendaya
YoungStars Award
- Akira Akbar
- Blue Ivy Carter
- Graceyn “Gracie” Hollingsworth
- Heiress Harris
- Melody Hurd
- Thaddeus J. Mixson
- Tyrik Johnson
- Vanvan
Sportswoman of the Year Award
- A’ja Wilson
- Angel Reese
- Claressa Shields
- Coco Gauff
- Dawn Staley
- Flau’jae Johnson
- Juju Watkins
- Sha’Carri Richardson
- Simone Biles
Sportsman of the Year Award
- Aaron Judge
- Anthony Edwards
- Deion Sanders
- Jalen Hurts
- Jayson Tatum
- LeBron James
- Saquon Barkley
- Stephen Curry
Source link