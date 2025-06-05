Kendrick Lamar Breaks Chart Record with “Luther” Featuring SZA

Kendrick Lamar has set a new milestone on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart as his latest single “Luther,” featuring SZA, takes the top spot for a record-breaking 23rd week. The achievement surpasses his previous record of 22 weeks at No. 1, set earlier this year with “Not Like Us.” The win is shared with SZA, whose solo hit “Kill Bill” holds third place on the all-time list with 21 weeks at the summit. With “Luther,” the two touring partners continue to dominate the genre’s charts, pushing boundaries both in performance and chart history.

