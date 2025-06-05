48
18
40
46
49
15
38
2
16
24
30
14
32
35
29
23
13
43
3
5
44
11
22
37
20
26
25
31
4
10
39
1
34
9
8
33
Kendrick Lamar Breaks Chart Record with “Luther” Featuring SZA

Kendrick Lamar Breaks Chart Record with “Luther” Featuring SZA

2025-06-05Last Updated: 2025-06-05
345 1 minute read

Kendrick Lamar has set a new milestone on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart as his latest single “Luther,” featuring SZA, takes the top spot for a record-breaking 23rd week. The achievement surpasses his previous record of 22 weeks at No. 1, set earlier this year with “Not Like Us.” The win is shared with SZA, whose solo hit “Kill Bill” holds third place on the all-time list with 21 weeks at the summit. With “Luther,” the two touring partners continue to dominate the genre’s charts, pushing boundaries both in performance and chart history.

Most Weeks at No. 1 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs via Billboard:

  • 23, “Luther,” Kendrick Lamar & SZA, 2024-25
  • 22, “Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar, 2024-25
  • 21, “Kill Bill,” SZA, 2022-23
  • 20, “Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus, 2019
  • 18, “Industry Baby,” Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow, 2021-22
  • 18, “One Dance,” Drake feat. Wizkid & Kyla, 2016
  • 16, “Blurred Lines,” Robin Thicke feat. T.I. + Pharrell, 2013
  • 15, “Be Without You,” Mary J. Blige, 2006

Source link

2025-06-05Last Updated: 2025-06-05
345 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

SA Music News & Entertainment Attends DSTV Content Creator Award Nominees Announcements at Hallmark Hotel

SA Music News & Entertainment Attends DSTV Content Creator Award Nominees Announcements at Hallmark Hotel

2023-07-24
Spotify Unveils Jam – Listen With Your Squad

Spotify Unveils Jam – Listen With Your Squad

2023-09-27
Killer Mike Announces “Down By Law” Tour, Reveals “Exit 9” Video

Killer Mike Announces “Down By Law” Tour, Reveals “Exit 9” Video

2024-04-02
Today In Hip Hop History: DMX Dropped His Debut Album ‘It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot’ 26 Years Ago

Today In Hip Hop History: DMX Dropped His Debut Album ‘It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot’ 26 Years Ago

2024-05-12
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo