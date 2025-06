Yep, it happened. Kendrick Lamar performed “Not Like Us” in Drake’s hometown of Toronto, and it rang off.

Not only did the crowd rap along with the track, but they also requested an encore performance of it.

You can see the scene below.

Kendrick Lamar’s full 6-minute performance of ‘Not Like Us’ in Toronto. pic.twitter.com/tUI4CUYWnS — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) June 13, 2025

Kendrick Lamar performs “Not Like Us” in Toronto.pic.twitter.com/QYUV3zN81r — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) June 13, 2025

The crowd in Toronto after Kendrick Lamar performed ‘Not Like Us’ 👀 “One more time, one more time, one more time” pic.twitter.com/PpgoTx7kjD — Kurrco (@Kurrco) June 13, 2025